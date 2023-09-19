Popcorn Is The Delightfully Crunchy Salad Ingredient You Should Try

While the word "salad" may immediately bring to mind visions of veggies, the staple side plate often encompasses much more than your basic lettuce and tomato. From creamy potato salads to zesty pasta salads, there's really no limit to how creative you can get when defining the dish on your own dinner menu, or when it comes to choosing your core components. Of course, any good salad features a blend of textures and flavors. You may love pairing juicy vegetables and tender meats with a crispy sprinkling of croutons, but if you're looking to get a little creative with your crunchy ingredients the next time you whip up a salad, we suggest adding in some popcorn.

It may sound like a surprising choice for a garnish, but the puffy popped kernels work well to provide the perfect crunch to your dish, along with a hearty serving of filling whole grains. Simply put, the crispy kernels can become your new favorite alternative to croutons or cheese crisps. And since you can usually find a variety of seasoned popcorn selections on your local grocery shelves (or very easily make your own), the ingredient also opens up a whole new world of potential when it comes to incorporating different flavors into your salad.