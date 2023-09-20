The Trick To Get Your Store-Bought Pizza Dough Rising Before You Even Get Home

Making pizza at home is a fun way to get dinner on the table, and it has many perks like not having to wait for the delivery person to ring the doorbell. But, there's one thing you are stuck wasting time on when it comes to using store-bought dough — waiting for it to rise before you can start assembling your pie with the sauce, cheese, and your go-to toppings. How long you have to wait for the dough to rise varies, but one way to skip the wait, if you plan to use it on the same day, is to leave the package of dough sitting next to your car's window.

In case you're wondering why letting your store-bought dough get some sunshine during your drive speeds up the process, it's because it needs to get warm in order for it to start to rise. Most of the time, ready-to-use dough is in the refrigerator section at the grocery store because the cool temperature helps it last longer. But you don't want to be left waiting longer to make pizza than it would take to order delivery or pop a frozen pie in the oven, so let's get into why you have to let it warm and rise first.