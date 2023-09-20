Douhua Is The Ultra-Soft Tofu Pudding You Need To Know

Strolling through a bustling night market, you encounter a Chinese vendor selling something akin to tofu, but sweet and cold and even adorned with boba and dark syrup. Of course, your curiosity piques. Tofu as a dessert? Welcome to the fascinating world of douhua, also known as doufuhua (豆腐脑 or 豆腐花), a popular and time-tested Chinese delicacy of a dessert that showcases the incredible versatility of humble tofu. Douhua is a soft and silky tofu dish beloved across Asia and especially China, albeit with regional variations.

The name translates to "flower of the soybean" or "tofu flower," alluding to the way it spreads and floats with a silky texture, much like flower petals in sweet syrup. In Northern China, like Beijing, where it's referred to as doufunao or "tofu brain," you're more likely to encounter a savory drizzled with gravy and topped with mushrooms or a spicy variant complete with chili crisp oil, much like how congee is enjoyed for breakfast. Still, the douhau we're talking about is mostly sweet or not-too-sweet, though there's often something for every palate.