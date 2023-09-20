A Fork Is The Secret To Cutting Equal Cheese Slices Every Time
Charcuterie lovers, this trick is for you. We all know that the best cheese boards not only taste amazing but also look amazing — replete with evenly sliced, beautifully arranged pieces of cheese. Keeping those dairy slices the exact same size, however, is no easy feat. That is, unless you use a fork. That's right, the next time you assemble a charcuterie board with all of your favorite cheeses, you'll want to grab a fork to make your cuts.
This fork technique, popularized on TikTok by user ConVino Board, calls for pre-planning your cuts with a fork. To pull off the hack, simply mark your cheese with your fork by poking the tines directly into your block of cheese. This creates slight idents that you can use to guide your knife. Basically, you'll use those little dots to measure where you should slice. You'll be left with evenly spaced slices that all have the same consistency. Too thick or too thin slices will be a thing of the past.
Granted, no two cheeses are the same, so your mileage will vary across different cheeses. Just as some hard and semi-hard cheeses are easier to slice with wire, certain cheeses may be better suited to the fork trick than others.
Choose your cheese carefully
Move over #FoodTok, #CheeseTok is changing the game for charcuterie boards. While the fork technique is as easy as can be and requires no additional tools, it may work better on hard and semi-hard cheeses as opposed to softer ones. In fact, cheese-slicing gadgets typically function best on hard cheeses, which are most inclined to cooperate with your knife.
With a firm block of cheese, the slices are at the discretion of the knife. Soft cheeses, on the other hand, may not obey your cutlery quite as well; they tend to turn mushy or lose some of their shape once a knife cuts into the block. So, even if you outline your cheese with a fork, your brie or goat cheese might end up doing its own thing. Who knew cheese could have a mind of its own?
Of course, just like any new cooking technique, the fork approach allows for trial and error, so you can experiment with slicing and dicing your go-to cheeses. Parmesan, gouda, and Swiss are just the beginning. Grab your fork and hang onto it. Plus, there's no better tool to help you eat while you slice.