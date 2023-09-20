A Fork Is The Secret To Cutting Equal Cheese Slices Every Time

Charcuterie lovers, this trick is for you. We all know that the best cheese boards not only taste amazing but also look amazing — replete with evenly sliced, beautifully arranged pieces of cheese. Keeping those dairy slices the exact same size, however, is no easy feat. That is, unless you use a fork. That's right, the next time you assemble a charcuterie board with all of your favorite cheeses, you'll want to grab a fork to make your cuts.

This fork technique, popularized on TikTok by user ConVino Board, calls for pre-planning your cuts with a fork. To pull off the hack, simply mark your cheese with your fork by poking the tines directly into your block of cheese. This creates slight idents that you can use to guide your knife. Basically, you'll use those little dots to measure where you should slice. You'll be left with evenly spaced slices that all have the same consistency. Too thick or too thin slices will be a thing of the past.

Granted, no two cheeses are the same, so your mileage will vary across different cheeses. Just as some hard and semi-hard cheeses are easier to slice with wire, certain cheeses may be better suited to the fork trick than others.