How Long You Can Keep Homemade Pickled Beets In The Fridge

Homemade pickled beets are a far cry from the syrupy, often overly sweet canned variety you might find at the store, and are an easy way to add scores of flavor and color to your meals or enjoy as a snack on their own. Skeptical? If you're still envisioning the store-bought jars of mushy pieces floating in a suspiciously technicolor red liquid, think again.

For thousands of years, people have been preserving and pickling produce for future enjoyment. During the quick pickling process (different than fermentation or canning), an acidic base — usually some combo of sugar, salts, vinegar, and water — is poured over the produce you're preserving. This acidity slows down the process of decay and prolongs the lifespan, but it doesn't make fresh foods last forever.

To enjoy them at their best and freshest, store your pickled beets in the refrigerator and plan to use them within a maximum of three months, or ideally within several weeks. Always keep an eye out for signs they've passed their prime before that though. Once they past the few weeks mark, be on the lookout for any changes in color, smell, or texture, or of course, any spots of mold, all of which indicate it's time to toss.