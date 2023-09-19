An Oiled Bowl Is Key For Letting Your Cinnamon Roll Dough Rise

There's no greater baking brunch flex than serving up homemade cinnamon rolls. Superior to store-bought in every way, this pastry item is fairly easy to assemble at home and requires little more effort than a bit of forethought. Still, there are some key steps you have to accomplish in order to make a successful cinnamon roll dough. One of these important steps is proofing.

Most cinnamon roll dough is an enriched dough, which means it has plenty of butter, sugar, eggs, and other fats. While this makes for a super fluffy and tender mixture, it also means it can be sluggish during the proofing stage — when the yeast creates carbon dioxide bubbles and the dough begins to rise. For the most part, this just requires a bit of patience on behalf of the baker, but there are some ways to help your bread dough prove to the best of its abilities.

One way to accomplish that is by placing it in a well-greased bowl. Why? With a bit of lubrication, the dough no longer needs to fight to climb the walls as it rises and you'll be able to remove the dough easily, without knocking out that precious leavened air.