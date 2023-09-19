What To Do When You've Added Too Much Oil To Salad Dressing

It can be frustrating when you realize that a momentary lapse in concentration or a heavy hand has resulted in an overly oily concoction for your salad. It's a disheartening experience, especially when you've put in the effort to make a dressing from scratch, hoping to create that perfect blend to elevate your mixed greens. But if your concern is that there's no going back, then listen up.

You can easily salvage and even enhance your homemade dressing by simply turning to your other base ingredient — acid. To figure this out properly, you need to understand that the beauty of a salad dressing lies in its balance of ingredients. A dressing is a delicate harmony of fat (often from oil) and acid (from ingredients like vinegar or citrus juice), with seasoning (like salt) to taste.

The fat carries and distributes flavor, making each bite luscious, while the acid adds a punch that cuts through the richness, and the common ratio in combining these two is one part acid to three parts oil. When these elements are out of proportion, in this case too much oil, then fixing it requires stepping up the acid in order to restore the right equilibrium.