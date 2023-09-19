Stuff Olives With Almonds For An Easy And Savory Hors D'oeuvre

Almond stuffed olives are quite possibly the perfect hors d'oeuvre. For one thing, they're delicious; the combination of nuttiness and brininess with a crunchy, meaty mouthfeel make them a complex and elegant addition to any dinner party menu. Aside from affecting those suffering from nut allergies, these stuffed olives will conform to just about every one of your guest's dietary requirements. You can also dress them up in exciting variations, and best of all, they require minimal preparation and ingredients.

If you're hosting a cocktail party, you should have a variety of amuse bouche and hors d'oeuvre options, and stuffed olives are a beautifully simple dish that goes with just about everything. They're also a safe bet when you're bringing appetizers to a social gathering because stuffed olives travel well, are easy to carry, and you can pretty much guarantee they'll be a surefire hit at any cocktail party. The trickiest part of this dish is deciding which of the many flavor combinations to choose from.