Use A Muffin Tin So There's No Debate Over The Last Slice Of Apple Pie

Pie is part of the American fabric and there aren't many people out there that don't have an appetite for pie. This is why mini pies are your best friend when your sister puts you in charge of desserts for Thanksgiving Day dinner or your best friend talks you into bringing the sweet element for book club. Creating mini pies instead of one big pie allows you to use the berries, apples, and nuts you have on hand to make a variety of these miniature pastries to appeal to a wide range of taste buds.

But if you plan on making mini versions of some of your favorites, you should break out the muffin tin. This is because this pan is designed specifically for muffins and cupcakes, and creates the perfect-sized, handheld mini pies. You still need to make your pie dough and fruity or nutty fillings, but everything is going to be on a smaller scale.