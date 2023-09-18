Lupini Bean Brine Gives Martinis A Classically Salty Boost

Although traditionally made with gin or vodka and vermouth, martinis are rife with variation. Founded atop two highly aromatic — and variable — alcohols, experimenting with the booze opens many doors. There are also other factors like the temperature, mixing method, and the garnish, and a single alteration makes a big difference. While it may seem like every martini possibility has been explored, The Golden Peacock in Toronto has put yet another twist on the classic by mixing up vermouth, gin, and Lupini bean brine.

Yep, that's the liquid from a bean can — but not just any legume. Lupinis are especially pungent, offering a bold, spicy, and slightly tangy taste, and can be poisonous if they aren't properly processed due to their high count of alkaloids.

For a more flavorful version of the standard martini, simply add an ounce of the can's liquid to 2 ounces of your chosen alcohol and an ounce of vermouth. Or, if you're more apprehensive, plop a single bean in place of an olive.