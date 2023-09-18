Lupini Bean Brine Gives Martinis A Classically Salty Boost
Although traditionally made with gin or vodka and vermouth, martinis are rife with variation. Founded atop two highly aromatic — and variable — alcohols, experimenting with the booze opens many doors. There are also other factors like the temperature, mixing method, and the garnish, and a single alteration makes a big difference. While it may seem like every martini possibility has been explored, The Golden Peacock in Toronto has put yet another twist on the classic by mixing up vermouth, gin, and Lupini bean brine.
Yep, that's the liquid from a bean can — but not just any legume. Lupinis are especially pungent, offering a bold, spicy, and slightly tangy taste, and can be poisonous if they aren't properly processed due to their high count of alkaloids.
For a more flavorful version of the standard martini, simply add an ounce of the can's liquid to 2 ounces of your chosen alcohol and an ounce of vermouth. Or, if you're more apprehensive, plop a single bean in place of an olive.
Other flavorful martini variations
If lupini beans aren't enough, there's a whole world of other experimental martini additions. Take Calvin Eng's MSG martini, which uses MSG-infused olive brine and tosses in Shaoxing wine for saltiness. To balance such a flavor-dense concoction, three Castellano olives invoke butteriness.
Another NYC-born option, this time from Bar Goto, replaces olive brine for something more akin to Tokyo spring — a salted cherry blossom. The drink sticks to a Japanese theme by utilizing sake alongside gin and adding some maraschino liqueur.
All these substitutions make it feel like a salad can fit into a martini — and this is precisely a trend that took London by storm in 2022. From celery to avocado, pickles, and even a feta salad, English drinkers found a variety of veggies in the stiff drink. And if it tastes good — who's going to complain?