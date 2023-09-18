Add An Extra Egg To Your Boxed Cake Mix For A Richer Bite

There's nothing like a cake made from a tasty boxed mix. They are so moist and have the kind of soft spring your teeth love to sink into. Whether you are making cupcakes for a track team celebration or need to whip up a quick dessert for a party, makers like Pillsbury and Duncan Hines are your friends. These pre-made mixes include properly measured pantry staples like flour, sugar, baking powder to make your cake rise when you bake it, milk and egg ingredients, flavorful extracts, cocoa powder, and in some cases, even candy or cookie bits. All you have to do is add the wet ingredients and you're in business.

However, if you are short on time but also crave a denser, homemade cake, there's an easy hack for that. Simply add an extra egg and watch your cake's texture turn dense and feather-light. This seemingly small modification will add more moisture and fat, helping you achieve a bite more in line with what your mom or grandmother makes.