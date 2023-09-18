Add An Extra Egg To Your Boxed Cake Mix For A Richer Bite
There's nothing like a cake made from a tasty boxed mix. They are so moist and have the kind of soft spring your teeth love to sink into. Whether you are making cupcakes for a track team celebration or need to whip up a quick dessert for a party, makers like Pillsbury and Duncan Hines are your friends. These pre-made mixes include properly measured pantry staples like flour, sugar, baking powder to make your cake rise when you bake it, milk and egg ingredients, flavorful extracts, cocoa powder, and in some cases, even candy or cookie bits. All you have to do is add the wet ingredients and you're in business.
However, if you are short on time but also crave a denser, homemade cake, there's an easy hack for that. Simply add an extra egg and watch your cake's texture turn dense and feather-light. This seemingly small modification will add more moisture and fat, helping you achieve a bite more in line with what your mom or grandmother makes.
The impact of egg in baking
A boxed cake mix can require anywhere from two eggs to four eggs like Dolly Parton's Banana Puddin' cake mix. But, what's the magic of the moisture and fat that the almighty extra egg adds? Eggs have a high water content which turns into steam that evaporates as your cake mix bakes. This steam is part and parcel in creating a lift in your baked goods, which is what makes your cake soft and bouncy to the touch.
But eggs play an even bigger role in your cake's fate. These babies are what create the structure for homemade and boxed cakes, as well as many other baked goods. Because of their protein content, they serve as a binder that results in the strength and integrity of the cake. That additional egg is going to give you a richer taste and help you achieve a smooth blend before you even pop it in the oven.