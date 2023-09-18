Bienmesabe Is The Venezuelan Coconut Cake You Need To Know

Like many North, South, and Central American cuisines, Venezuela's many dishes are a culmination of the country's environment and a fusion of indigenous and colonial influences. Venezuelan mainstays like empanadas are adaptations of European-born recipes, while plantain dishes like tostones use cultivars brought via the African and Spanish slave trades.

Bienmesabe is a beloved dessert in Venezuela and a prime example of how foreign-born recipes transform into local treasures with the help of native crops and flavors. With a name that means "it tastes good to me" in Spanish, Bienmesabe is a sweet, creamy, tropical dessert with layers of liqueur-infused sponge cake, creamy coconut and vanilla custard, and a fluffy cinnamon meringue topping.

Bienmesabe is a Venezuelan adaptation of an old European dessert that utilizes native tropical ingredients and adopts culinary traditions from its Central and South American neighbors. Bursting with rich coconut and vanilla flavors and three separate layers of distinctly decadent textures, Bienmesabe is a dessert worthy of its name!