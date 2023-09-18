The Timing Mistake Ina Garten Warns Will Ruin Chilled Pastry

If you are a pastry chef or like to play one when you are in the kitchen, you probably know getting your pastry dough just right is important for your pies and apple turnovers. But one of the most important ingredients that goes into making pastry dough is patience. It needs to chill so that gluten can settle down. When this happens, you are setting your dough up for success. Properly chilled pastry dough is easier to roll out and ultimately bakes better; however, Ina Garten says if you chill your pastry dough longer than an hour, you are going to have problems.

Garten explains in her cookbook, "Cook Like A Pro," that you need to chill your dough for 60 minutes so it becomes elastic and your rolling pin can do its job. But when you forget about your dough, not only will it be difficult to roll out, but Garten wrote, "If you overchill dough and then try to bring it back to the right temperature, it will always be too soft on the outside and too hard on the inside."