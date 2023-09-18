The Reason Not All Canned Foods Have A Pull Tab

Pull tabs on canned foods are one of the modern-day conveniences we take for granted. You pull those little tabs up and back, and voila, your can of soup is ready to heat up, eliminating the need for a can opener, which is nothing short of amazing. In fact, whether or not a can has one of those tabs can influence whether or not we purchase it. We can trace the blossoming of our love affair with these tabs all the way back to 2014 when, per Packaging Digest, a survey revealed we are willing to pay more for this option.

Pull tabs make opening a can elementary and it begs the question, why don't all canned foods come equipped with this tab? The answer is all about the money. Because pull tab tops are more expensive to manufacture than traditional can tops, convenience isn't always feasible or profitable. This is especially true if the canned vegetable, soup, fruit, or meat isn't a big-name brand.