Elevate Your Tomato Sandwich By Flavoring The Bread

There are lots of things you can do to elevate the flavors of a classic tomato sandwich, whether with juicy garden fresh tomatoes, or a new brand of umami-packed mayonnaise. However, one thing we might not immediately consider doing is flavoring the bread. Though the best type of bread for a tomato sandwich has been the longstanding, homestyle white bread, if you're looking to experiment and add an extra level of flavor to your tomato sandwich, flavoring the bread is a great place to begin.

There are two ways you can go about adding flavor to your tomato sandwich through its bread. The first and simplest way is to seek out bread that is already flavored. Think of artisan sourdough loaves that have been baked with olives and rosemary, wheat bread baked with stout and apples, cheddar beer bread, pesto-infused focaccia bread, or even something sweeter like a brioche or challah bread.

The one downside to this method is that you are limited to the flavors of the bread. Though the bread may be wonderful, it doesn't really provide a blank canvas on which to paint a flavorful portrait. For that, you'll want to consider pan-frying your bread in spice-infused oil.