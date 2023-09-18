Elevate Your Tomato Sandwich By Flavoring The Bread
There are lots of things you can do to elevate the flavors of a classic tomato sandwich, whether with juicy garden fresh tomatoes, or a new brand of umami-packed mayonnaise. However, one thing we might not immediately consider doing is flavoring the bread. Though the best type of bread for a tomato sandwich has been the longstanding, homestyle white bread, if you're looking to experiment and add an extra level of flavor to your tomato sandwich, flavoring the bread is a great place to begin.
There are two ways you can go about adding flavor to your tomato sandwich through its bread. The first and simplest way is to seek out bread that is already flavored. Think of artisan sourdough loaves that have been baked with olives and rosemary, wheat bread baked with stout and apples, cheddar beer bread, pesto-infused focaccia bread, or even something sweeter like a brioche or challah bread.
The one downside to this method is that you are limited to the flavors of the bread. Though the bread may be wonderful, it doesn't really provide a blank canvas on which to paint a flavorful portrait. For that, you'll want to consider pan-frying your bread in spice-infused oil.
Toast your bread in spice-infused oil
Think of this as your invitation to experiment with flavors. Dipping bread into herb and spice-infused oil is nothing new. This method, however, takes those flavors to the max. And when combined with the sweetness of a ripe tomato and the savoriness of a good mayonnaise, magical things can happen.
For this method, you will need a classic blank canvas of white bread. This can be the traditional squishy kind, which will really absorb all of the oil and flavors right into the bread, or a sturdy white sourdough, which will take on the flavors and add some complexity with its natural tanginess. For spices and herbs, you can really go to town. Curry powder, chili powder, basil, dill, thyme, rosemary, cilantro, parsley, oregano, chives, paprika, fennel seeds, garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, red pepper flakes, or any other spice that makes tomatoes sing are all great options. Prepackaged, dried herbs and spices work best because they provide a lot of flavor and won't wilt from the heat of the pan.
To infuse the bread, simply disperse your chosen herb or spice evenly throughout the oil in a heated pan, and toast your bread. It will take on color, as well as suck up the scent and flavors of the flavors in question. This will translate to your sandwich, giving you an elevated tomato sandwich that is sure to please.