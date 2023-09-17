Reinvent Muffulettas With A Bruschetta Sandwich Makeover

Along with red beans and rice, jambalaya, and crawfish étouffée, muffulettas are among New Orleans' most famous dishes. Who knew that Sicilian and Creole fusion would result in one of America's favorite sandwiches? Muffulettas feature a smorgasbord of Italian meats, cheeses, and a spicy olive tapenade stuffed into a round, soft loaf of the sandwich's namesake bread. Muffuletta bread is hard to find outside of New Orleans or Italian bakeries, and many recipes suggest other kinds of soft round bread or buns as worthy substitutes. Award-winning actress and Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli created a unique take on muffulettas that ignores the closed sandwich aspect altogether, opting instead to convert the sandwich into a classic Italian appetizer: bruschetta.

Considering that the muffuletta is essentially the components of an Italian charcuterie board in sandwich form, transforming it into bruschetta is a logical and ingenious idea. Instead of soft, fluffy bread, Bertinelli's muffuletta bruschettas use sturdy baguettes to withstand the weight of various meats and cheeses. Furthermore, you don't have to commit to a massive sandwich; you can still enjoy all the classic ingredients in a compact, open-faced sandwich bite.

Muffuletta bruschettas offer an elegant, beautifully presented appetizer tray to serve at your next Italian or New Orleans-themed dinner party. They're as straightforward to assemble as the sandwich, requiring the same list of ready-made deli meats and cheeses, and jarred giardiniera. Plus, baguettes are much easier to come by than muffuletta bread.