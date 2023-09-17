Why Ina Garten Suggests Toasting Bread Cubes Before Making Stuffing

Stuffing may be a once or twice-a-year side dish during holiday months, but because it doesn't frequently have a spot on the dinner table, when it does claim its place, it's mission-critical that it hits all the notes for your taste buds. One of the biggest challenges is to remember to give your bread enough time to go stale, but the good news is this step can be skipped. Ina Garten suggests toasting bread cubes to make your stuffing, revealing on the "Barefoot Contessa" that it only takes seven minutes at 300 degrees Fahrenheit.

"What it does is it crisps it and it dries it out a little bit and then it will absorb all the gorgeous flavors," Garten shares, noting that when it comes to the type of bread she uses, she prefers to buy a French boule. French boule looks like a round ball and is a bread lover's dream — crispy and crunchy on the outside and soft and chewy on the inside.