Upgrade Your Next Chicken Dish By Serving It In An Eggplant Boat

The earthy, mildly sweet taste of eggplant has always tasted good with chicken's savory flavor. From chicken eggplant parmesan to stir-fries with the meat and vegetable, the two ingredients are always a classic combination. But if you're looking for a way to spruce up the way you eat chicken and eggplants together, eggplant boats offer an interesting way to prepare the two.

Eggplant boats transcend our desire for an all-in-one bowl meal by allowing you to eat the bowl itself. By hollowing out the center of a halved eggplant, you can stuff it with whatever you like; whether you make a chicken taco eggplant bowl or spring for a Greek chicken grain bowl with olives, tomatoes, and chickpeas, the method gives room for versatility.

With their spongy, absorbent texture, it's easy for eggplants to end up soggy and water-logged. After cutting out the center, rub the insides with salt and allow the eggplant to sit for around an hour. Once that's done, you can make the perfect eggplant boat with chicken.