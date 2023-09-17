Look To Cheese To Add More Flavor To Cloud Eggs

Cloud eggs is a dish that looks like a sun sitting amongst clouds, but is actually fluffy egg whites with the egg yolk situated in the middle. To make cloud eggs, you start by separating the egg yolks from the egg whites, then whipping the egg whites, preferably with an electric stand mixer. After you've added in salt and pepper, as well as any other additions, scoop the egg whites into circular piles onto a baking sheet. Then, use the back of the spoon to make a small well in the middle of each egg white scoop for the egg yolks, then bake them. Finally, you add an egg yolk into each of the egg white wells, then bake again, adjusting the time for how you prefer your yolks (easy, medium, etc).

Not only does it look delightful, but it's also delicious. But how can you make it even better? Cheese can work wonders in adding more flavor to cloud eggs.

If you've ever added cheese to scrambled eggs, you know that the result is a gooey, melty delicious meal. With cloud eggs, the outcome will be similar — all that's left to do is choose your favorite cheese to add. You can go with just about any cheese, from Parmesan to Swiss to cheddar to Gruyere, as long as you grate. You'll add it to the egg whites after you've whipped them on their own, before placing them on the baking sheet.