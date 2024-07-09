These Are The Signs Your Homemade Preserves Have Gone Bad

Making homemade preserves is a time-honored tradition that provides a delicious way to enjoy seasonal fruits all year long. Generally, properly stored canned jams and jellies can be stored for up to a year, so labeling your home-canned goods is necessary. The appearance of canned goods can also change over time, which may be alarming if you're new to canning.

Signs of spoilage in homemade preserves are often obvious but can sometimes be subtle. First, inspect the lid for bulging, leakage, or a broken seal, as these are clear signs that the preserves are no longer safe to consume. If the lid looks okay, next, examine the contents — check for dried food, rising air bubbles, or off colors. Though the appearance of canned goods can change, discoloration and cloudiness can be indicators of spoilage. You'll also want to look for mold both before you open the jar and after.

When you open the jar, listen for a hissing sound, then be aware of strong, unpleasant odors. Check the bottom of the lid and the surface of the preserves for mold. Finally, the texture of the preserves can indicate possible spoilage. If they have an unusual texture, are slimy or mushy, or if the contents have separated, it's possible that the preserves have gone bad. Always trust your intuition and toss anything that you suspect has spoiled.