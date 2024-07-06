A Splash Of Dessert Wine Will Revamp Your Manhattan Cocktail Instantly

A Manhattan is a classic cocktail for a reason — but that doesn't mean you can't experiment with new variations. The cocktail, traditionally, consists of rye whiskey or bourbon, vermouth, Angostura bitters, and an orange peel. However, if you prefer your Manhattans on the sweeter side, it may be time to experiment with dessert wine.

The reason sweet wine works well in Manhattans is because it pairs well with vermouth, which can come dry, semi-sweet, or sweet. Depending on your chosen vermouth, dessert wine can either balance out dry vermouth or expand upon the sweetness of an already sweet red vermouth.

"The production process of sweet wine involves a good amount of time in barrique, and the resulting flavor profile pairs well with the woody notes of the bourbon (or Rye) whiskey and with the complex bitter-herbaceous flavor of the sweet vermouth," Fabio Raffaelli, North America Brand Ambassador for vermouth and sparkling wine brand Martini & Rossi, told Tasting Table.

Given the sweetness of dessert wine, Raffaelli recommends using no more than 1/4 ounce of dessert wine in your next Manhattan. He suggests, specifically, 1/4 ounce of dessert wine for every 2 ounces of Angel's Envy bourbon and 3/4 ounce of Martini & Rossi's Rosso Sweet Vermouth.

Within that ratio, however, there's even more room for variation. After all, no two dessert wines are the same, so you can experiment with everything from still to sparkling sweet wines.