This Is The Ultimate Dish To Help Determine The Quality Of A Barbecue Restaurant

The smoky aroma, down-home atmosphere, tender flavor-packed meats, and homemade sides are all reasons why a meal at a barbecue restaurant or smokehouse is so comforting. There are plenty of highly-rated barbecue restaurants across the United States, so you might be accustomed to standing in a long line and paying top-notch prices for a meal at one of these eateries. With so many options to choose from, Tasting Table asked Robbie Shoults, a third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall, Texas, about the stand-out dish that proves a barbecue establishment is high quality — so you know whether it's worth your time.

"The brisket would be the first order of business for me to check out if I were visiting a barbecue joint," Shoults says. "Brisket is the most popular cut of meat served at barbecue restaurants from coast to coast and if they can get the brisket right, then everything else on the menu should fall into place." Smoking brisket is a common cooking technique because the cut is rather tough before it goes through the low-and-slow cooking process. That means a solid serving of brisket tells you the restaurant is slinging quality meat and cooking it properly.