Here's What Costco's New Stainless Steel Food Trays Are Actually Used For

Costco fans are excited about the bulk store's new 6-compartment stainless steel food trays that come in a pack of four for $18.99. They are dishwasher safe and made by an Indian-owned brand, Verka, which also sells disposable versions of the tray. While Reddit users and people on TikTok appear confused as to what these Costco compartment food trays are used for, they're actually meant for serving Thali, a delicious Indian staple.

Thali means "large plate" in Hindi and is a complete meal made up of several parts. For example, in a single platter, you can get naan, roti, or rice, a vegetable dish like aloo gobi (Indian-style cauliflower and potatoes), a refreshing raita (or yogurt condiment), and perhaps a pickled vegetable, a lentil dish, and a curry. The different dishes of Thali, however, don't always go onto one tray; they can also be separated into small dishes or bowls but are all served together on one large platter.

The components of Thali are meant to be separated from each other, and they give you a wonderful sensory experience while enjoying different dishes. At the same time, all of the dishes of Thali work together, balancing each other out. For instance, the raita helps temper the heat from the curry or spicier Indian soups.