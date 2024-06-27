The Peculiar Reason Paul Hollywood Dislikes Lavender In Baking

Paul Hollywood, the longtime host and judge of "The Great British Bake Off," is renowned for his no-nonsense approach and deep expertise in baking. Hollywood is well-respected for his discerning palate and high standards. However, there is one ingredient that consistently fails to win his approval: lavender.

On more than one occasion, Hollywood has shared his distaste for lavender. During Series 5 in 2014, Hollywood displayed a bold look of disapproval when contestant Norman Calder incorporated lavender into his meringue during his final showstopper. Calder was later eliminated. During Series 10 in 2019, Hollywood commented on contestant Helena Garcia's lemon and lavender pies, saying, "It's a little bit soapy." When asked by Eat Drink Dine Magazine what spice or flavor he dislikes the most, Hollywood outright said, "I don't really like lavender, and cardamom and clove remind me of being in a dentist." So, there you have it; one can say lavender certainly does not have Hollywood's stamp of approval.