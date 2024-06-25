MSG Gives Your Steak An Umami Flavor Boost

There's a lot to know about MSG (monosodium glutamate), and for many of us, learning how to add it to foods judiciously is new. For example, we often reach for the salt shaker to liberally season steaks, when, instead, a tiny sprinkle of MSG powder would amplify the flavor much better and with less sodium. The white powder adds umami — the word that describes that elusive savory, meaty flavor – to everything it's sprinkled on, enhancing flavors and making food more delicious.

The G in MSG stands for glutamate, which is the molecule our tongues detect and translate to the perception of umami. Umami is sometimes described as the brain's detector of protein, since glutamate is usually highest in protein-containing foods. So it makes sense that adding a bit more of what's already giving our steak its meaty flavor would be a great choice for seasoning, and better than salt alone.