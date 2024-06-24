Alex Guarnaschelli's 3-2-1-1 Technique For Perfectly Balanced Salad Dressing Every Time

The key to a memorable salad lies in its dressing, and Alex Guarnaschelli's foolproof vinaigrette recipe is here to ensure every salad you make is a hit. The beloved chef, known for her charismatic presence on Food Network, took to TikTok to share the go-to dressing she keeps in her refrigerator at all times. And it all comes down to a simple ratio.

To make Guarnaschelli's 3-2-1-1 dressing, you need 3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, 2 tablespoons of red wine vinegar, 1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard, and 1 tablespoon of what Guarnaschelli dubs her magic ingredient: cool water. Combine the ingredients in a bowl, then whisk until well combined. This makes 1/2 cup as is, but Guarnaschelli states that one can easily double or triple this recipe if needed.

This super simple vinaigrette has amassed over one million views on TikTok, with many viewers praising its taste and versatility. This viral recipe is a testament to both Guarnaschelli's culinary expertise and the enduring appeal of simplicity.