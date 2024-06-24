Alex Guarnaschelli's 3-2-1-1 Technique For Perfectly Balanced Salad Dressing Every Time
The key to a memorable salad lies in its dressing, and Alex Guarnaschelli's foolproof vinaigrette recipe is here to ensure every salad you make is a hit. The beloved chef, known for her charismatic presence on Food Network, took to TikTok to share the go-to dressing she keeps in her refrigerator at all times. And it all comes down to a simple ratio.
To make Guarnaschelli's 3-2-1-1 dressing, you need 3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, 2 tablespoons of red wine vinegar, 1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard, and 1 tablespoon of what Guarnaschelli dubs her magic ingredient: cool water. Combine the ingredients in a bowl, then whisk until well combined. This makes 1/2 cup as is, but Guarnaschelli states that one can easily double or triple this recipe if needed.
This super simple vinaigrette has amassed over one million views on TikTok, with many viewers praising its taste and versatility. This viral recipe is a testament to both Guarnaschelli's culinary expertise and the enduring appeal of simplicity.
Why it works and how to customize
The 3-2-1-1 ratio Guarnaschelli uses in her special recipe is also the key to its success. Like with any good vinaigrette, it ensures a balanced blend of flavors is achieved. While a classic vinaigrette calls for three parts oil to one part acid, Guarnaschelli's recipe further enhances this formula by incorporating Dijon mustard, which helps emulsify the oil and vinegar to make a cohesive dressing, and water, which helps to lighten the dressing and mellow the flavors just enough to allow them to stand out without overpowering a salad.
One can take Guarnaschelli's recipe a step further by incorporating other ingredients. The chef herself states that the red wine vinegar can be swapped for balsamic or apple cider vinegar, and one can skip the water for a thicker dressing. Additions such as dried or fresh herbs like oregano or thyme, a minced garlic clove, a spoonful of honey, or a pinch of red chili flakes can further enhance this vinaigrette. These ingredients add layers of flavor, resulting in a more complex dressing that can be customized according to its application.
This vinaigrette not only epitomizes Guarnaschelli's approach to cooking but also shows how a few common ingredients, when perfectly balanced, can transform a dish. So, step into the kitchen and enjoy the delightful flavors that Guarnaschelli's beloved recipe brings to the table!