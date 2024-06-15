Scrambled Eggs And Blue Cheese Make An Unexpectedly Perfect Pairing

If anyone knows creative ways to serve up a plate of eggs, it is Chef Nelson Serrano-Bahri, Director of Innovation at the American Egg Board. The Board has made it its mission to share its love for all things eggs, and by offering plenty of recipes and hosting tips, the organization is elevating the reputation of the humble egg. We spoke to Serrano-Bahri for tips on easy ways we can upgrade our meals without needing to acquire any complicated culinary skills of our own.

His answer was quick, and we can't wait to try it: blue cheese. The bold choice invites a tangy layer to perfectly made scrambled eggs and couldn't be simpler to incorporate. Whether folded directly into whisked eggs or sprinkled on top of a plated serving, a few crumbles can bring a gourmet touch to a classic favorite.

Sprinkle Blue Stilton crumbles on top of scrambled eggs for a saltier inclusion that melts beautifully, or swipe Rogue Creamery's Rogue River Blue into a fluffy heap for a hint of a boozy fruity flavor that can turn a midweek morning into a more lavish occasion. Made with cow, goat, or sheep's milk, the blue cheese family offers a world to explore with a continuum of textures, aromas, and flavors that won't soon be exhausted.