Scrambled Eggs And Blue Cheese Make An Unexpectedly Perfect Pairing
If anyone knows creative ways to serve up a plate of eggs, it is Chef Nelson Serrano-Bahri, Director of Innovation at the American Egg Board. The Board has made it its mission to share its love for all things eggs, and by offering plenty of recipes and hosting tips, the organization is elevating the reputation of the humble egg. We spoke to Serrano-Bahri for tips on easy ways we can upgrade our meals without needing to acquire any complicated culinary skills of our own.
His answer was quick, and we can't wait to try it: blue cheese. The bold choice invites a tangy layer to perfectly made scrambled eggs and couldn't be simpler to incorporate. Whether folded directly into whisked eggs or sprinkled on top of a plated serving, a few crumbles can bring a gourmet touch to a classic favorite.
Sprinkle Blue Stilton crumbles on top of scrambled eggs for a saltier inclusion that melts beautifully, or swipe Rogue Creamery's Rogue River Blue into a fluffy heap for a hint of a boozy fruity flavor that can turn a midweek morning into a more lavish occasion. Made with cow, goat, or sheep's milk, the blue cheese family offers a world to explore with a continuum of textures, aromas, and flavors that won't soon be exhausted.
Turning a humble plate of eggs into a decadent affair
From pungent French Roquefort to the semi-hard Spanish Calabres, you can find blue cheeses that deliver peppery palates to nuttier, sweeter tasting notes that can convert the most blue cheese adverse sitting at your table. Once you have decided on the perfect pairing of blue cheese and scrambled eggs for your dish, egg-cellent expert Nelson Serrano-Bahri recommends building layers of intriguing flavor with herbs. Parsley and sage have the potency to hold their own when matched with blue cheese, and roasted pieces of garlic can also take your scrambled eggs to earthy, flavorful dimensions.
For a final crowning touch, a drizzle of honey can steer your recipe into a decadent lane, or for a bit more of a kick to get your day started, Serrano-Bahri suggests reaching for hot honey. A line of homemade honey balsamic glaze can cap off your dish with tangy sweetness that is a satisfying punctuation mark for your recipe.
Of course, for a complete spread, your blue cheese-enhanced eggs can be served with a simple salad of greens to keep the emphasis on a fresh meal that tastes complex but is oh-so-easy to place on the dining room table. Or go for the tried-and-true and serve scrambled eggs on a thick slice of toast with a smear of blue cheese and avocado with a sprinkle of parsley.