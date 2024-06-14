Puerto Rican Hot Dogs Are All About The Toppings

Every country has its own street food, usually made with a variety of local ingredients that showcase the culinary spirit of the region. Puerto Rico is no exception, and although it's a U.S. territory, it has an amazingly rich food history. Puerto Rican cuisine, like many island cuisines, is a mix of influences. Indigenous people of the island, Taínos and Arawaks, cooked with local seasonings, fruits, and vegetables, later incorporating African, Spanish, Cuban, Mexican, and American influences into the food. Walking the streets of Puerto Rico you'll see arepas (fry bread), mofongo (fried plantains), elotes (street corn), and hot dogs. Lots of hot dogs. Hot dog stands can be found all over the island, particularly near its beaches. It's hard to know if the origin of hot dogs in Puerto Rico is American or European. Arguably the hot dog is all-American food, but do we know the difference between hot dogs and frankfurters from Germany? One thing we know is that hot dogs are a beloved street food, and when they're done the Puerto Rican way, it's all about the toppings.

Just as American hot dogs aim to please the masses with their versatility of toppings, Puerto Rican dogs can be customized in multiple ways, too. There are common elements to the American hot dog: boiled all-beef dog, bun, ketchup, mustard, and onions. However, additional toppings that reflect the vibrant, blended food culture of the island are key elements to what makes a Puerto Rican hot dog singular.