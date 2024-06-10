The Best Pasta To Substitute For Lasagna Sheets In A Pinch

Finding a substitute for lasagna sheets can be a tall order. We loved it when the world invented no-boil lasagna noodles, not so much for the taste, but for the ease of use. We also love the heft of a good lasagna noodle, so finding a decent replacement requires using pasta with some density to it. So, if the day has been long and you're out of lasagna sheets and can't get to the store, look to your pantry or freezer for a solution. Many types of dried pasta fit the bill if you need to reinvent your lasagna, as long as they are thick enough to hold the weight of the other ingredients. Shells, penne, or ziti can all work, but we found the ultimate ingredient for replicating a good lasagna: pre-made ravioli.

In recent years, grocery stores have been widely stocked with pre-made ravioli, both fresh and frozen. This packaged ravioli boasts pasta with fillings of plain cheese, roasted chicken and garlic, mushrooms and spinach, and more. The choices are abundant, but the biggest reason pre-packaged ravioli is a game changer as a lasagna substitute is the short cooking time. Most fresh and frozen pre-made ravioli instructions call for three to four minutes in boiling water. Quick boiling time is one reason home cooks are coming up with variations on this "lazy lasagna," and the fact that you can use ravioli with different fillings makes this dish one for the rotation.