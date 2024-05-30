The Bear Season 3 Trailer Teases A New Restaurant With New Chaos

There are plenty of chaotic moments in the short trailer for Season 3 of "The Bear," including an argument between Carmy and Richie about the size of two serving bowls (they look the same to us), disagreements of the eatery's new non-negotiables, and photos of food critics plastered on the office walls. It all seems to be in an effort for the new restaurant to "get a [Michelin] star," according to Carmy's response to Sydney's questioning over his recent antics. And in true TV drama fashion, there will be more revealed about each character's personal lives and romances at the same time. All of that leads us to excitedly exclaim — "Yes, chef!"

You won't have to wait much longer to get even more of "The Bear" because Season 3 officially debuts on June 27, 2024, and all 10 episodes will be available to stream on Hulu. Try not to binge them all at once — or do, because there will likely be a 4th season eventually. The show is rumored to have filmed both the 3rd and 4th seasons back-to-back in Chicago, so there's plenty more of the Emmy Award-winning show to come. And while you wait, read our commentary on the chaos menu from "The Bear" Season 2 to refresh your memory for the upcoming episodes.