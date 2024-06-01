Why You Should Be Using Shoulder Tender For Delicious Roast Beef

As one of the largest animals consumed, cows offer countless cuts to choose from, and many of them are great options for roast beef. While cuts from the rump or backside of the cow are traditionally used for making roast beef, shoulder tender is the lesser-known cut you should be using for the richest, most succulent results.

Tasting Table consulted the expertise of David Rose, a Food Network star and Executive Chef for Omaha Steaks, regarding the best cuts of meat for roast beef. Shoulder tender was high on his list of flavorful, soft cuts that will fit a tight budget. Also known as shoulder petite tender, the shoulder tender comes from the teres major muscle, the smallest muscle in the cow's shoulder. It's known as a lean, juicy cut that Chef Rose asserts is "comparable to a filet in flavor and texture but at about half the price."

A fancy roast beef dish is prized for its luscious slices with a pinkish red center. As a filet mignon and tenderloin doppelganger, the shoulder tender is typically cooked rare to medium-rare, which is ideal for restaurant-worthy roast beef. In fact, Rose says that "the trick to keeping this cut juicy and tender is avoiding overcooking it." Shoulder tender is harder to find packaged or pre-cut because it requires a skilled butcher to isolate it from the surrounding shoulder muscles. So, you'll have to request the cut at your local butcher.