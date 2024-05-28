The Trader Joe's Salad Mix That Should Stay Out Of Your Shopping Cart

Pre-packaged salad kits are a godsend for those who have a full plate. For example, these nine Trader Joe's salads that we ranked can be a lifesaver — although they're not all created equal. They come packed in neat little bags and all you have to do is pour on the salad dressing. It's a lovely idea — until you encounter a kit that delivers less than it promises. Then you're stuck with a bag that wasn't worth the purchase, as was the case with Trader Joe's Caesar Style salad kit. Consequently, and for several other reasons, we ranked it at the bottom.

From the word go, the fact that it's a "style" makes you reconsider even giving it a shot. It hints at a non-committal approach that suggests you'll glimpse some Caesar salad but not get the full experience. So, naturally, our reviewer Judy Moreno didn't expect much from this kit. But Trader Joe's outdid her low expectations with the even lower effort they put in. The lettuce was sad and limp and looked like it required our water storage trick for reviving wilted greens just to make it edible. But even if this trick works, the entire kit lacks innovation. Instead of Trader Joe's styling this into something exciting but minimalistic, the kit came across as a cop-out. It's almost as if the "style" was an afterthought or an attempt to make the most of Caesar salad remains. In our opinion, Trader Joe's had no business calling this a Caesar-related salad, but we do commend their honesty in sticking to a mundane description for the croutons and dressing.