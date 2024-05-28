The Underrated, Budget Cheese That Pairs Perfectly With Chardonnay, According To A Sommelier

Soft mild cheeses, like brie and camembert, are perfect for pairing with a young, lively chardonnay. These are often, however, not the most budget-friendly. Brie, for example, can cost over a dollar an ounce, while a good camembert will cost at least $1.75 per ounce. We spoke to expert Catherine Fallis, Master Sommelier at Planet Grape, to uncover an underrated, budget cheese that pairs perfectly with that oaky white wine we all know and love. Not only is this cheese sommelier-approved, but it's also one of the 13 best cheeses for fondue.

When you don't want to break the bank, "Don't forget to pick up widely available The Laughing Cow [cheeses] — creamy, individually wrapped wedges, now available in a plant-based version," Fallis said enthused. Made with milk powder, water, a processed blend of cheese, and butter, The Laughing Cow's vegan cheese spreads, cost about 68 cents per ounce.

While Fallis' budget cheese pick to pair with a glass of chardonnay is a bit unconventional, it's not too surprising, due to its flavor profile. "Creamy and mild, [The Laughing Cow cheese] really brings out the nuances and enhances the silky texture of chardonnay," Fallis explained. As chardonnay is a crisp, light, fruit-forward white wine, you want to pair it with a mild cheese that isn't too bold, rich, or flavorful that becomes overpowering.