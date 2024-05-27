The Loaded Frozen Pizza We Can't Leave The Store Without

Pizza is one of the most popular dishes in the United States. In fact, in a state-by-state poll conducted by OnePoll and shared by the New York Times, the average U.S. adult eats around 180 slices of pizza each year. Going further, in that same poll, more Americans said they'd rather opt for frozen pizza than going to a restaurant or ordering delivery. This makes sense given that the U.S. frozen pizza market was valued at 6.62 billion by Grand View Research in 2022. Just look at the frozen section of any supermarket across the country and you'll find brand after brand of frozen pizza, which makes choosing one a difficult choice. Fortunately, Tasting Table ranked 30 popular frozen pizzas and found one clear winner.

Despite its name, Tombstone Pizza was not founded in Tombstone, Arizona but rather in Medford, Wisconsin in 1962. Starting as a simple barroom pizza joint, Kraft would later purchase the brand and expand its business significantly. Today, Tombstone Pizza offers several varieties of frozen 'za, but the one worth buying is the Roadhouse Loaded Double Down Deluxe Pizza. Loaded with toppings, including pepperoni, Italian sausage, caramelized onions, and red and green peppers, Tombstone's deluxe pizza also features two layers of 100% real mozzarella cheese spread across a crispy thin crust. This loaded pizza is a worthy addition to your freezer because it is a step above other options for several reasons.