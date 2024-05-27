The Loaded Frozen Pizza We Can't Leave The Store Without
Pizza is one of the most popular dishes in the United States. In fact, in a state-by-state poll conducted by OnePoll and shared by the New York Times, the average U.S. adult eats around 180 slices of pizza each year. Going further, in that same poll, more Americans said they'd rather opt for frozen pizza than going to a restaurant or ordering delivery. This makes sense given that the U.S. frozen pizza market was valued at 6.62 billion by Grand View Research in 2022. Just look at the frozen section of any supermarket across the country and you'll find brand after brand of frozen pizza, which makes choosing one a difficult choice. Fortunately, Tasting Table ranked 30 popular frozen pizzas and found one clear winner.
Despite its name, Tombstone Pizza was not founded in Tombstone, Arizona but rather in Medford, Wisconsin in 1962. Starting as a simple barroom pizza joint, Kraft would later purchase the brand and expand its business significantly. Today, Tombstone Pizza offers several varieties of frozen 'za, but the one worth buying is the Roadhouse Loaded Double Down Deluxe Pizza. Loaded with toppings, including pepperoni, Italian sausage, caramelized onions, and red and green peppers, Tombstone's deluxe pizza also features two layers of 100% real mozzarella cheese spread across a crispy thin crust. This loaded pizza is a worthy addition to your freezer because it is a step above other options for several reasons.
Why you should buy Tombstone Roadhouse Loaded Double Down Deluxe Pizza
One of the biggest differences that sets the Tombstone Roadhouse Loaded Double Down Deluxe Pizza apart from other frozen pizzas is its amount of toppings. As the name implies, Tombstone doubled down on its ingredients, loading the pizza from crust to crust. This is noteworthy because other frozen pizza brands often skimp on their ingredients, so much so that the government tried regulating frozen pizza toppings in the 1980s. While you may only get a few slices of pepperoni and chunks of peppers or onions on other frozen pizzas, that is not so with the Tombstone Roadhouse Deluxe. Every bite of this pizza packs a whopping quantity of toppings.
Another reason to pick up the Tombstone Roadhouse Loaded Double Down Deluxe Pizza is its taste. Tombstone's Roadhouse series of pizzas is geared more toward a deluxe experience than its regular line of frozen pizzas, which is evident in the loaded pizza's use of premium toppings. This results in more flavor from each ingredient. Additionally, the double helping of 100% mozzarella cheese offers a cheesier bite than other frozen pizzas. Add in the fact that the pizza's thin crust makes it easier to properly cook it in the oven, and you have yourself a frozen pizza worth buying.