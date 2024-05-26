The Useful Difference Between Side- And Top-Sliced Hot Dog Buns

If you grew up anywhere other than New England, there's a reasonable chance you had no idea hot dog buns come in two styles — side split and top split. In general, it's side-split that you'll find throughout the United States; these are, as you'd imagine, split down the side. They are perfectly functional, but New England-centric top-sliced buns have a leg up when it comes to stability. Because they are split on top, they have a flat bottom that keeps them standing upright on a plate. That means the filling, whether it's a hot dog or lobster salad, stays inside the roll, right where it's supposed to be. Confused? Imagine a regular store-bought hard taco shell. Now imagine the flat-based stand-and-stuff variety General Mills patented in the early 2000s. Get the picture?

In an interesting twist, lesser-known top-split buns actually pre-date the more common side-split variety. And the inspiration had nothing to do with hot dogs. In the 1940s, chefs at Howard Johnson's, the once influential and now-defunct fast-food restaurant chain known for its iconic orange-tiled roofs, were searching for the perfect sandwich roll to fill with its popular fried clam strips (a New England favorite.) They wanted something stable that would stand up on a plate, and asked Maine-based baking company J.J. Nissen to come up with a solution. The result: New England's signature top-split buns. But it wasn't easy. The stand-up buns required a bit of ingenuity in the form of a specially made baking pan.