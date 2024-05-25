The Genius Tip For Enjoying Costco's Banana Cream Pie As A Chill Summer Treat

Dessert lovers with Costco memberships have probably noticed that you can get your hands on a full, ready-made banana cream pie at your local Costco. But what you may not know is there's a way to turn the classic pie into a chill summer treat: Freeze it and turn it into "ice cream."

The idea has popped up on Reddit, giving Costco fans a second way to enjoy the pie. Here's what you do: Chop up the pie into small pieces and transfer it to an airtight container, then pop it in the freezer. A few hours later, you can scoop it out like ice cream and enjoy the chilled, refreshing version of the pie that is perfect for a sweet indulgence on a hot summer day.

There's just one caveat to keep in mind —Costco's banana cream pie is not perfect. Of course, any store-bought version is not going to be as good as if you made a homemade banana cream pie, but, in Tasting Table's review of Costco's, we found it to be too rich and sweet with a too-hard crust. However, turning the pie into a frozen treat may be a better way to enjoy it if you agree with us about its faults — for example, freezing it takes care of the crust being too hard for the rest of the pie because, once frozen, all aspects of the pie will match the consistency of the crust.