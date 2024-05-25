Give Canned Sauerkraut A Boost Of Flavor With One Boozy Ingredient

The good bacteria in a batch of raw sauerkraut are awesome for improving gut health and boosting the immune system. However, making it yourself can be a hassle if you're not keen on shredding several cabbages and don't have the space nor time to wait for the vegetables to ferment. Canned sauerkraut is the perfect solution if you love the tangy, acidic flavor of pickled cabbage because it's ready-made and widely available, which means you'll always have the fixings to assemble a classic Reuben sandwich on the fly. Having said that, canned sauerkraut can lack the fresh flavor of a homemade kraut because of the way it's processed. Fortunately, you can boost the muted flavor of canned, drained, and rinsed sauerkraut by soaking it in a splash of dry white wine.

This simple trick does two things. Firstly, it restores a little of the fermented flavor of the cabbage that's lost via pasteurization. This food preservation process destroys the probiotics in the kraut and subdues its taste. Adding in a dry white wine that's naturally crisp, refreshing and acidic replaces that forfeited tang and lends it a complex, rounder flavor. Secondly, the wine makes up for some of the flavor-loss that occurs when the salty brine is drained away. Pasteurized kraut still has many nutritional perks even without all those beneficial probiotics, so don't be tempted to cast it aside. For example, it's still provides a great source of fiber and sulforaphane, a nutrient that calms inflammation in the body.