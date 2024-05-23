Exactly What Cocktails Need Mixing With A Swizzle Stick?

Today, we're examining a little known mixing tool called a swizzle stick. You thought a long spoon or a fancy kind of shaker was all it took to get some boozy ingredients properly mixed together? Think again. The swizzle stick was originally part of Caribbean cocktail culture, and the first examples were quite literally sticks. That's right, they were branches taken from an evergreen tree native to southern Caribbean islands, scientifically known as the Quararibea turbinata. Each branch of the tree has a bristle on the end that makes it an ideal tool for stirring. Throughout the islands these wooden stick tools were known as le bois lélé; they allowed for a popular food preparation technique called swizzling to emerge, and the practice inspired a popular drink called a swizzle.

So what is swizzling, exactly? It's just a specific style of stirring using this tool. Basically, you spin a swizzle stick between your palms while simultaneously moving it up and down in the mixture. It's a frothing technique that you can use for any drink that requires seamlessly incorporating sweeteners and thicker ingredients with the rest of the recipe. It's also a way to create water dilution from ice. Some bartenders still use the traditional bois lélé for swizzles, but most now use a plastic, glass, or steel version for sanitary purposes. There is no one absolute material used for making a swizzle stick.