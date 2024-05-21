What Oil Does Olive Garden Use For Its Fryers?

From main courses like crispy fried mozzarella to its famous breadsticks, just about everything that Olive Garden offers includes a touch of cooking oil, not just the fried menu items. The vast majority of people have no reason to worry about the exact type of oil used in their food when they sit down at a restaurant. After all, what's the big deal over a dash of canola or olive oil? However, for some, the choice of oil matters a lot.

Most cooking oils are plant- or nut-based, such as peanut, soy, and canola. This categorizes them under the FDA's "Big 9" group of the leading causes of allergies: milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, soybeans, and sesame. For people with food sensitivities, the type of oil used can have direct consequences on their health. Others, following certain diets like the Mediterranean diet, may also want to know the exact type of fat they're consuming.

And despite what the name may suggest, when you dine at Olive Garden, know that most dishes, especially those made in their fryers, are prepared using highly refined canola and soy cooking oils. But don't panic just yet if you're allergic to either! Because they are highly refined, they could actually be pretty safe for you to eat.