Kit Kat Introduces Pink Lemonade Flavor For Summer

An old saying goes something like this: If it ain't broke, don't fix it. That could definitely apply to the foods, drinks, and treats, including one of America's best-selling candy bars, the Kit Kat. But resting on its laurels isn't a given with Hershey, the company that sells Kit Kats in the U.S. market. It does, however, offer occasional new renditions of old-time favorites, including its most recent offering for summer 2024: The Kit Kat Pink Lemonade Flavored Bar.

Touted as an innovative creation that will "snap Americans into a summertime state of mind," per a press release, this limited-edition release has a strong seasonal connection. It nods to the iconic hot-weather drink, pink lemonade, featuring that distinct flavor in the creamy concoction, along with unexpected hints of strawberry. Hershey acknowledges a goal of reaching Gen Z and Millennial generations with this flavor, stating that 93% of them show a preference for pink lemonade flavors.

Hershey notes other existing Kit Kat renditions falling into the same "unexpected" theme. They include, among others, the confetti-inspired Birthday Cake Kit Kat, a Chocolate Frosted Donut bar, and a Mint + Dark Chocolate one. They're all part of a Hershey product strategy that includes the stable of everyday Kit Kats, the separate seasonal offerings, and special limited-time launches.