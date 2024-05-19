The Cutting Style That Makes English Beef Short Ribs Unique

Beef short ribs have become a popular cut because of their succulent, fall-off-the-bone texture and rich flavor. These ribs can come from either the meaty chuck or plate regions, usually in sets of three to five connected ribs. There are multiple ways to cut short rib sections, so you might see completely different looking packages simply labeled "short rib." When the ribs are cut apart individually, the style is called English cut. The length of each piece can be cut into shorter, cube-like segments, but whether long or short, they're both English-cut short ribs.

There's another common short rib cut you shouldn't confuse — flanken-cut short ribs — from the same region, just cut crosswise. These are long strips of short rib cut across the bones so each section has several oval shaped bones visible connected by meat. The way the short ribs are cut informs how they should best be cooked.