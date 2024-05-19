How To Customize Rice Krispies Treats With Your Favorite Cake Mix

Rice Krispies treats are the perfect sweet treat to have as an afternoon snack or as a light dessert after dinner — but have you ever wished they had more of a cakey consistency? If your answer is yes, then you'll be happy to know that there's an easy way to make this happen: add cake mix to your Rice Krispies treats mixture when baking.

Start by picking out your favorite type of cake mix — any flavor will do. To keep it simple, you can always go for something like vanilla or yellow cake, or use chocolate cake mix if you always preferred chocolate Rice Krispies treats as a kid. Red velvet cake or strawberry cake will also make for fun, tasty flavors.

Next, gather the ingredients for Tasting Table's homemade jazzed-up Rice Krispies treats. Begin by following the directions as normal. After melting the butter with the marshmallows, add ¾ cup of cake mix along with the Rice Krispies. All you need is the cake mix on its own; ignore the other instructions on the box that may say to add water, oil, or eggs. From there, bake the Rice Krispies treats according to the instructions. When they come out of the oven, you'll have an upgraded version of the classic dessert that has a cake batter-like taste to them.