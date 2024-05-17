Are Wine Foil Cutters Really Necessary?

Drinking wine is an ancient pleasure that comes steeped in historic traditions. Watch any wine aficionado, and you'll see lots of what might seem to be quirky practices like swirling wine in the glass, sniffing a cork when it comes out of the bottle, and owning a drawer full of gadgets for opening various bottles. One item you might see in that drawer is a flat, palm-sized device meant to do one task only: cut the top of a wine bottle closure off to expose the cork below.

Cutting the foil capsule away is more than just a fussy show. It makes drawing out the cork easier, and we recommend you always remove that covering before using a corkscrew. A cork could break under the pressure of the capsule, especially if it's old and crumbly. But as you may have experienced first hand, there's really no need for a tool that only does that task. The capsule can be cut with the knife on a corkscrew, or any other knife at hand. Or you can pull the whole capsule right off with your hands. So, while it's necessary to cut or remove the covering, there's no one single tool that is necessary.