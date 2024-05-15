Is Costco's 44 Lbs Of Chicken Feet Worth The Hefty Price?

It's well known that warehouse superstore Costco sells many of its products in bulk quantities, whether it's a 72-pound wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano or a 44-pound package of chicken paws. On the Costco subreddit, a user recently posted a photo from their local Fremont, California, warehouse showing frozen packages of chicken paws (which lack a portion of the leg typically found in chicken feet) for $44.99, which comes out to just over $1 a pound.

A few Redditors questioned whether that was worth the hefty price tag, noting that it's possible to get drumsticks and leg quarters for $0.70 per pound and breasts for $0.99 per pound sometimes. However, as another Redditor pointed out, comparing the price of paws to that of other chicken parts isn't quite fair, because the various meat types are used very differently in cooking.

A few Redditors also mentioned that chicken feet can often be found at their local Asian market for $1.50 to $2.50 per pound. Popular Asian market 99 Ranch is currently selling 2 to 2.4-pound trays of chicken paws for $2.92 per pound while Walmart is offering 1.1 to 1.75-pound trays of chicken paws for $2.24 per pound. So, based on a per-pound price, Costco's chicken feet certainly seem to be worth the high cost.