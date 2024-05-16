How Many Slices Do You Get In A Typical Loaf Of Bread?

You've walked by the shelves full of plastic sheathed sandwich loaves many times, perhaps hunting for your favorite brand among the dozens of varieties. White, wheat, rye, seeded, and now keto and gluten-free — the relatively standard size and shape of sandwich bread is a nostalgic throwback for some people who've moved on to crusty, round artisan loaves. But nothing makes a more satisfying classic sandwich than the typical sliced loaf. If you've ever wondered how many slices are inside the bag, you might be surprised at the huge variation, despite the relatively similar packaging size.

A quick survey of popular brands shows there could be anywhere from 16 to 26 slices in a loaf. The two factors driving the number of slices are, of course, the length of the loaf and the thickness of each slice. The weight of most sandwich bread packages only varies by a few ounces, from a high of 27 ounces for a seedy, wholemeal loaf to literally light 20 ounce white loaf. But some loaves are slightly wider or taller, making a shorter loaf with fewer slices.