This Last Step Is Crucial For The Most Flavorful Pasta Salad

A picnic without a pasta salad? Unimaginable! The versatility of this carby cookout classic is what makes it such an awesome make-ahead dish to serve to a crowd. Whether coated in a traditional mayo-based dressing or doused in a fancy vinaigrette with aromatic herbs and chunks of salami, it's always a winner. It doesn't need reheating, keeps well in the fridge, and can be served with hot chicken wings or cold sandwiches. But, to guarantee that your next batch of pasta salad is as flavorful as possible, dress it twice and serve it at room temperature.

Pasta salad is breezy to prepare. Simply dress it, refrigerate it, and allow the flavors to develop as it chills. However, making your pasta salad in advance also means it has more time to absorb the dressing. Throw in the cold environment of the fridge, which wicks away existing moisture, and you're left with a salad that's dry and claggy instead of toothsome and moist.

Dressing the salad again just before serving replenishes that lost moisture, lending it an appetizing sheen and an unctuous texture with an extra dose of flavor. Simply reserve a third of your dressing for later when you're assembling your pasta salad with the remaining two thirds. Pop the reserved dressing in the fridge alongside your salad and when you're ready to serve it, pour the leftover sauce over it and stir to incorporate.