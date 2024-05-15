We Tried Beyond Meat's New IV Recipe, And It's A Big Leap Forward For Plant-Based Meat

Plant-based meat has been on quite the journey over the past few years, and Beyond Meat's fourth generation of products is the culmination of everything the upstart industry has been through. Just a decade ago, plant-based meat as a whole was barely known in the food world. Beyond Meat, one of the pioneers of the 21st century plant-based meat movement, released its first product in 2012 and went on to release its first iteration of burgers in 2016. Plant-based burgers started popping up everywhere as sales increased; fast food chains even started to embrace plant-based products. It seemed like plant-based meat was the food of the future.

Then, the backlash came. The meat industry and consumer groups started slamming plant-based meats for their synthetic composition, poor flavor, and long ingredient list. As a result, the plant-based meat's reputation as an alternative to animal proteins took a hit. The decreasing demand for plant-based meat hit the entire industry, including companies like Beyond Meat. The brand released its fourth generation burgers and plant-based ground to the market in mid-April of 2024 to help counteract some of the negative perceptions around plant-based meats and win over the hearts (and stomachs) of consumers. I sampled this lineup to see if it delivered on its promise of a better flavor and ingredient list, and to see if it was worth purchasing.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.