The Biggest Mistakes A Chef Says You're Making With Boozy Butter

Butter is fantastic in all forms, but there's nothing like a tasty compound butter to transform an already delicious food into an even more delicious version of itself. Adding your favorite flavorful booze into the mix elevates compound butter even more. We're used to cooking with alcohol in dishes ranging from drunken shrimp to bourbon barbecue sauce, but adding a splash of your favorite spirit to butter is a culinary trick worth trying.

In culinary school, I learned the traditional compound butters like Maitre d'hotel, a simple mix of freshly squeezed lemon juice, finely chopped parsley, salt, and pepper. During my short-lived restaurant kitchen career, I made compound butters that were rolled into logs and sliced into perfect rounds. They were carefully perched on top of everything from hot-off-the-grill steaks and chicken breasts to salmon filets and lobster tails for a last-minute burst of flavor.

You don't have to go to culinary school or work in a restaurant to make fabulous compound butter at home. Mixing compound butter is simple. Whip flavorful ingredients into softened butter, and you're done, but even with a kitchen task as easy as this, there are some common mistakes you should avoid. Learn to think outside the butter dish and mix up a compound butter full of your favorite flavors today.