The Easy Way To Achieve Tender, Restaurant-Style Sandwich Meats

We all know there are some foods that are better when they're made at a restaurant. Sandwiches rank high on that list for a number of reasons. The bread might be fresher at a café, or they might take more care making tasty combinations of spreads, veggies, and other ingredients that you don't have the time or space to produce. But a big factor is the care and technique that goes into roasting sandwich meat in-house at a quality sandwich provider.

If you've ever made a Thanksgiving turkey, you know you can't just throw a turkey into the oven and hope for moist, well-seasoned meat that will slice deli thin. The same goes for roast beef and ham. Those large roasts need to be brined and seasoned to perfection and then roasted at a low temperature for just the right amount of time to produce tender sliced sandwich meat. With just a few simple hacks, you can improve your home sandwich game and serve meat that's perfectly seasoned and tender with each bite, just like your favorite sandwich spot.