Genius Tips From A Butcher To Use Pork Fat In Your Next Meal

There's a good reason why many people's go-to fat is olive oil, with its gorgeous hue and romantic Mediterranean origin story. But what if there was another fat option that's equally handsome and even more multipurpose? In fact, though animal fats have fallen out of fashion as food items for a time as campaigns against saturated fat loomed large, the reality is different — and pork fat is not only an acceptable option, but an optimal one in many cooking applications.

Pork fat is a tasty and economical cooking fat with numerous culinary uses. To get the skinny on all things pork fat, we turned to McCullough Kelly-Willis, founder of Chicago Meat Collective. Chicago Meat Collective is a hands-on meat school educating the Chicago community on nose-to-tail butchery. Kelly-Willis is an advocate for local, humanely-raised meat. Her collective buys whole animals directly from local farms to break down in a classroom setting (spoiler alert: this is the first step in sourcing high-quality fat), and we'd imagine breaking down whole animals results in lots of extraneous fat.

We spoke with Kelly-Willis about the various culinary options available to utilize this "cut" of the animal. Here are some genius ways to use pork fat in your next meal.